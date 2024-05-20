Not seen on tour in the Twin Cities since 2018 — the same year he helmed the Super Bowl halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium — Justin Timberlake has confirmed a 2024 date at Xcel Energy Center on Halloween night.

The former NSYNC teen pop star and actor, now 43, picked St. Paul as one of nine new stops on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is reporting sold-out dates in other cities despite Timberlake's new album being a commercial flop and a critical whipping-post. He also added a Milwaukee date on Oct. 28.

Tickets for the Oct. 31 show at Xcel Center go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale options beginning Tuesday. Prices were not revealed for St. Paul, but in other cities on the tour they have generally ranged from $75 to $800. No opening acts have been named.

Reviews for Timberlake's tour — his first in five years — have been more positive than the reception for his latest album, "Everything I Thought It Was," which was released in March. He performs with a "floating" stage and is back to singing "SexyBack" and other hits with his usual song-and-dance showman routine.