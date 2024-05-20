Fast-rising Mexican hip-hop star Peso Pluma has abruptly postponed his tour scheduled to hit Target Center next week, but a new date already has been set for Aug. 2.

Tickets for the May 28 show will be honored at the rescheduled tour stop in Minneapolis, and more seats — many, many more, in fact — are still available starting at $39 via Ticketmaster.com.

No reason was given for the postponement of Pluma's entire U.S. tour. "Personal reasons" was the only excuse offered when the 24-year-old rapper and Grammy winner from Guadalajara bowed out of some South American dates in February. He did make a couple of high-profile gigs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival last month in Indio, Calif.

Last year, it was widely reported Pluma canceled concerts in Mexico because of death threats against him from drug cartels in his native country. He has recorded several songs about cartel figures, including the notorious Joaquín Guzmán Loera, aka "El Chapo."

Pluma's concert is the latest in an unfortunate string of recent no-shows at Target Center. Bad Bunny's concert in March and Future's date there in April were each canceled on short notice after meager ticket sales.