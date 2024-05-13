Childish Gambino — aka hyphenate Donald Glover — will headline Oct. 2 at Xcel Energy Center.

On Monday, Gambino surprised released "Atavista," a reimagined version of his "3.15.20″ album with two new songs. The earlier iteration, featuring Ariana Grande, Summer Walker, 21 Savage and others, went under the radar during the pandemic. The new tunes are "Atavista'' and "Human Sacrifice" plus Gambino dropped a black-and-white music video for "Little Foot Big Foot" featuring Young Nudy and a cameo by Quinta Brunson.

Gambino promises another new project — the soundtrack to his film "Bando Storm and the New World."

Gambino's New World Tour, which starts Aug. 11, will feature Willow as the opening act. The St. Paul date is the penultimate show on the North American leg of the tour before Gambino heads to Europe and then Australia in 2025.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thenewworldtour.com.