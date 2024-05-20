Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of the Wolves' historic Game 7 comeback win over Denver. Trailing by 15 at halftime and 20 in the third quarter, the Wolves stormed back for a 98-90 victory. The heroes and big plays piled up as Minnesota advanced to the conference finals for the second time in franchise history -- on the 20th anniversary of the first time they clinched a trip.

Now the Wolves will have the home court advantage against No. 5 seed Dallas, which is on its own run behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Can Minnesota reach the NBA Finals for the first time?

Plus Reusse and Rand get into PWHL Minnesota and the suddenly slumping Twins. And a Reusse playoff hockey rant comes at you fast out of nowhere.

