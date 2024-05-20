A mother and her toddler were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Minneapolis but are expected to survive.

It was one of two shootings that happened 20 minutes apart on the city's south side.

Officers went to the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue S. at about 9:20 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification. They arrived and found evidence of gunfire in an alley.

Preliminary information indicates a man dressed in dark clothing fired into the vehicle where the mother and child were sitting. Police are investigating to determine if the shooting was targeted, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Regardless, O'Hara called the shooting "absolutely outrageous, it's horrific," he said. "I am most thankful it appears the child will survive."

About 20 minutes later and just a few blocks away, officers responded to a residence on the 2800 block of 16th Avenue S. on a report of a shooting.

A man in his 30s had been shot and was taken to HCMC. Preliminary information indicates the victim and the gunman knew each other, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Police do not believe the incidents are related.