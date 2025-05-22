What to know about Kid Cudi, the rapper testifying against Sean ‘Diddy' Combs

NEW YORK — Kid Cudi is the latest celebrity being called to testify at Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ′ sex trafficking trial in New York.
The popular melodic rapper is expected to take the stand Thursday and tell the jury about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs' ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.
According to court filings and testimony, the Cassie-Cudi relationship, which grew out of the two working on music together, sent Combs into rages in which he beat her. Prosecutors contend that Combs was so upset he arranged to have Cudi's convertible firebombed.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leveraged his status as a power broker to abuse women.
Here's what you need to know about the 41-year-old Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi.
Who is Kid Cudi?
The Cleveland born-and-raised, skinny-jean wearing, Grammy Award-winning rapper has long been celebrated for his alternative hip-hop, emotional music that effortlessly weaves genres together in surprising ways.
Music blogs and other tastemakers quickly caught on to Cudi's 2007 single, ''Day ‘n' Nite,'' with its unique singsong style that later appeared on his blockbuster 2009 debut, ''Man on the Moon: The End of the Day'' as ''Day ‘n' Nite (Nightmare)." The album's hits included ''Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)'' and is easily one of the most influential rap records of the last two decades. In September, ''Day ‘n' Nite'' was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.