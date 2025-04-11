Wetlands protections built an industry for mitigation banking. Rollbacks could erode it.

Just outside of Memphis, a chorus of frogs on a roughly 250-acre tract of former farmland nearly drowns out the traffic on nearby Austin Peay Highway. Environmental consulting firm EnSafe planted about 54,000 trees on the once flood-prone fields in 2018 and will be responsible for its upkeep until the wetland is mature and healthy — anywhere from seven to 10 years. After that, the land will go to a partnering land trust, where it will be conserved in perpetuity.