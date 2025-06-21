Wires

Iran's foreign minister says it would be 'very dangerous for everyone' if US gets involved in war with Israel

Iran's foreign minister says it would be 'very dangerous for everyone' if US gets involved in war with Israel.

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 8:29AM

ISTANBUL — Iran's foreign minister says it would be 'very dangerous for everyone' if US gets involved in war with Israel.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran's foreign minister says it would be 'very dangerous for everyone' if US gets involved in war with Israel

Iran's foreign minister says it would be 'very dangerous for everyone' if US gets involved in war with Israel.

Wires

Rhode Island lawmakers pass bill to ban sales of certain semiautomatic rifles commonly referred to as assault weapons

Wires

Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil has been released from an immigration jail after 104 days in custody