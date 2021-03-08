The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial. Jury selection today starts at 9 a.m. The former Minneapolis police officer is on trial for the May 25 killing of George Floyd.
Authorities ID man who died in hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis; suspect jailed
The motorist lives a couple of blocks from the crash scene, according to jail records.
New idea to spread internet access in rural areas: Drones
Students in northern Wisconsin school district without reliable home internet will soon be able to connect to their school networks via a drone-powered cellular signal.
As coronavirus cases raise, museums reopen their doors
Some museums in Milwaukee have opened their doors again as coronavirus cases wane and vaccinations roll out.
Watch live: Jury selection for Chauvin trial starts at 9 a.m.
World watches as Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd killing
It will be the fourth time in modern Minnesota history that an officer has been tried for killing a civilian on the job, but it's the first time a white officer in the state is being tried in the killing of a Black person.