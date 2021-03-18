Day 9: Thursday, March 18
Three jurors seated, totaling 12. Read story.
Day 8: Wednesday, March 17
Two seated jurors removed; two added. Read story.
—
Day 7: Tuesday, March 16
Civil settlement fallout results in no jurors seated. Read story.
—
Day 6: Monday, March 15
Defense concerned over $27M settlement. Read story.
—
Day 5: Friday, March 12
Seventh juror seated is non-profit health-care executive. Read story.
—
Day 4: Thursday, March 11
Third-degree murder charge reinstated in case. Read story.
—
Day 3: Wednesday, March 10
Minnesota Supreme Court opens door for 3rd-degree murder charge. Read story.
—
Day 2: Tuesday, March 9
Three jurors seated — one woman of color, two white men. Read story.
—
Day 1: Monday, March 8
Jury selection stalls with third-degree murder charge weighed. Read story.
—
