Attorneys in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Monday made their case before jurors who will decide the fired Minneapolis police officer's fate in the killing of George Floyd 10 months ago.

An opening statement from prosecutor Jerry Blackwell began shortly before 9:40 a.m. in front of a global livestream audience in downtown Minneapolis in the heavily guarded Hennepin County Government Center and explained how the state will prove that Chauvin killed Floyd and should convicted of murder and manslaughter.

Nearly an hour later, defense attorney Eric Nelson followed with his opening statement and declared that Chauvin acted precisely as his training taught him.

Blackwell began by explaining how Minneapolis officers take an oath to respect the sanctity of life, to not use excessive force and to accept the public trust that comes with the badge they wear.

"You will learn that on May 25, 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd. That he put his knee upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen, until the very life was squeezed out of him."

Floyd was unarmed and not threatening anyone, Blackwell said. He was handcuffed and "completely in the control of the police," he said.

With photos from the well-known video from a bystander, Blackwell walked through the minutes that Floyd was pinned under Chauvin's knee at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue.

Blackwell then soon turned to the video itself and showed it in full to the jurors, others in the courtroom and millions watching on the livestream.

"I can't breathe," Floyd said repeatedly, a phrase that quickly became a rallying cry for activists around the world. As millions saw within hours of Floyd's death, the cellphone video captured bystanders' increasingly agitated calls for intervention while Chauvin remained with his knee on Floyd's neck.

Ultimately, Blackwell said, the state will prove that Chauvin's conduct was a "substantial cause" of Floyd's death and inflicted "without regard for Mr. Floyd's life."

Blackwell soon turned to the prosecution's medical evidence. He said Floyd did not die from a heart attack or an opioid overdose. He said that Dr. Andrew Baker, the county's medical examiner, saw no evidence of heart injury, and it was "so unremarkable he didn't even photograph the heart."

He said Floyd didn't die instantly, like one does of cardiac arrest, or nod off, such as in the instance of an opioid overdose.

Opioid overdose victims, he said, are "not screaming for their lives, they're not calling for their mothers, they're not saying 'Please, please, I can't breathe,' that's not what opioid overdose looks like."

He said that Floyd's cause of death — cardiopulmonary arrest — is the direct result of being restrained.

Rather, Blackwell said, Floyd "died one breath at a time over an extended period of time"

Nelson rose for his opening statement, which lasted about 20 minutes, and emphasized the importance of reasonable doubt. He told the jurors, "There are always two side to a story."

The defense attorney pointed out that "the evidence is far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds, you will learn in this courtroom that evidence has been gathered clearly and extensively."

He then referred to Floyd using counterfeit money to buy cigarettes in a store, resisting arrest and ingesting drugs to conceal them from police. He noted the difference in size between Floyd and Chauvin, saying Floyd was taller and heavier than Chauvin.

In that totality of the circumstances, Nelson said, Chauvin "did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career. ... The use of force is not attractive but is necessary."

He noted the volatility of the situation in a high-crime area, and the increasingly agitated bystanders creating "a threat that was growing in front of them."

Nelson said that there were signs that Floyd was asphyxiated, or that his airflow was restricted in any way. Tests revealed fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. The autopsy by Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker also revealed "many other issues," he said, including coronary disease, an enlarged heart and swelling of the lungs.

"The state was not satisfied with Dr. Baker's work, and so they have contracted with numerous physicians to contradict Dr. Baker's findings," Nelson said. "This will ultimately be another significant battle in this trial: What was Mr. Floyd's actual cause of death? The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline flowing through his body, all of which acted to further compromise an already compromised heart."

Eric Nelson, left, and client Derek Chauvin. Credit: Court TV/pool

Fifteen jurors were chosen over 11 days earlier in the month, a process refereed by District Judge Peter Cahill that proved challenging in the midst of outside publicity such as a bystander's video of Floyd's arrest on May 25 that was watched at least in part many millions of times on social media and in news reports.

Then came the announcement by city leaders during jury selection that they had agreed to settle a lawsuit with the Floyd family for $27 million. Several jury candidates said the payout made it difficult for them to grant Chauvin his constitutional right to be presumed innocent.

The final juror chosen was dismissed before Monday's proceedings began, leaving 14 to be sworn in about 9:25 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic's need for physical spacing in the courtroom didn't allow for additional alternates.

Opening statements, as defined by state court rules, are just that: statements that "only state the facts proposed to be proven."

After up to four weeks of evidence and closing arguments — when attorneys can use their best persuasive skills based solely on what was presented at trial — two more jurors will be excused and the remaining 12 will go into sequestration until reaching unanimous verdicts on each count.

The 45-year-old Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death, which not only ignited sometimes violent protests and rioting in Minneapolis, St. Paul and elsewhere, but reignited the nation's debate over policing and race relations.

The 14 remaining jurors are diverse beyond the population they were chosen from and cover many decades in age.

Six of the jurors are people of color and eight are white. Nine are women, and five are men. Chauvin is white. Floyd, 46, was Black.

The jurors are: a multirace woman in her 20s, a multirace woman in her 40s, two Black men in their 30s, a Black man in his 40s, a Black woman in her 60s, four white women in their 50s, a white woman in her 40s, a white man in his 30s, one white man in his 20s, and a white woman in her 20s.

Three other fired Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are expected to stand trial together in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

