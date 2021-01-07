Judge Peter Cahill

Cahill, a Hennepin County District Court judge since 2007, has been re-elected three times. His experience is largely in criminal court, along with previous stints in juvenile and drug courts. Cahill has worked both as a public defender and prosecutor in Hennepin County, as well as in private practice. Before he was named to the bench, he was the top deputy to Hennepin County Attorney Amy Klobuchar, now a U.S. senator.

Cahill, who also served as the county's chief judge, is known for being decisive and direct. He has presided over several high-profile cases in Hennepin County in recent years. He sentenced Kenneth Lilly, of St. Paul, to seven years in prison last year for shooting a school bus driver on a snowy winter day in 2019. He also presided over the 2011 trial of Mahdi Ali, who was convicted at age 18 of gunning down three men during a robbery attempt at Seward Market and Halal Meats in Minneapolis.

He has instructed at the University of Minnesota Law School, Mitchell Hamline Law School and the University of St. Thomas Law School.