Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in south Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. With the world watching, proceedings began Monday, March 8. Three other former Minneapolis officers will head to court later in the summer.

Here's how the Chauvin trial is unfolding.

Wednesday, March 10

Today in court:

A white man who is a college educated father and scheduled to be married in May. He works in sales management and uses logic in his profession, eliminating emotion as much as possible. He said he is willing to delay his wedding if the trial is still ongoing by then. "I took a step back and went 'Whoa, this is a big deal,'" he said when he learned he was a potential juror in the Chauvin trial. "The magnitude of this case is what struck me." He watched the viral video of Floyd's death and had a somewhat negative opinion of what he saw. When it comes to disparities in the criminal justice system, he said there is a "systematic issue at hand, and I wish our country and world would get better at that." He also said, "When you look at the phrase Black Lives Matter, yes they do matter and I don't see why anyone would be against that movement." He called the police-supporting blue lives matter movement "not offensive but short-sighted." However, he does support law enforcement in general. A Black man who immigrated to the United States 14 years ago. He went to school in Nebraska and moved to Minnesota in 2012. He works in Information Technology and lives with his wife and dog. He speaks multiple languages, including French. Learning that he was in the jury pool made him "surprised and anxious," but he realizes it's his civic duty. While relating to Floyd's death and thinking "it could be anybody, it could have been you," he also said, "I believe that I will be impartial." He believes people have the right to protest, but at the same time, he realizes that businesses are shut down and damaged, and his wife is unable to make it to work. His father called worried, asking if he was OK after last summer's unrest in the wake of Floyd's death. He wants to serve on the jury because "it is a service to my community and our country."

What to expect next: Jury selection resumes Thursday morning. Ultimately 14 jurors, including two alternates, will be selected. The parameters of the "spark-of-life" testimony and the number of "spark-of-life" witnesses will be discussed further when the trial begins.

Tuesday, March 9

Today in court:

Jury selection began this morning on the second day of Derek Chauvin's trial in the killing of George Floyd. Nine prospective jurors were questioned by Judge Peter Cahill, defense attorney Eric Nelson and prosecutor Steve Schleicher. Three were selected. Among them:

A man from Minneapolis who works as a chemist. He is white, according to pool reports. Because of his profession, he said, "I consider myself a pretty logical person…I rely on facts and logic and what's in front of me. Opinion and facts are important distinctions for me." He said he has a generally favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement but added that "I think all lives matter equally" and that the "Blue Lives Matter" message among police advocates is a counter viewpoint that isn't necessary. He has not viewed the bystander video of George Floyd's death. He has visited 38th and Chicago where Floyd was killed because he and his fiancé considered moving to the area. A woman who appears to be of color, according to pool reports, originally from northern Minnesota. She said she was "super excited" to receive her jury summons because she believes it's her civic duty. She said she was eager to serve regardless of the case, but especially in Chauvin's trial, given the gravity of it. "It's a very important case, not just for Hennepin County…but nationwide," she said. "It's just something everyone's heard about, talked about…No matter the decision, people are still going to talk about it." She said viewing the video of Floyd's death left her with a "somewhat negative" impression of Chauvin. "No one wants to see someone die," she said. The woman also said she sees racial disparity in the justice system. In connection with that belief, she added that she agrees somewhat that Minneapolis police officers at times use too much force against Black suspects. She considers herself a "go with the flow" type, and assured that she can be open minded about the evidence. She is the niece of a Brainerd police officer. A white man who works as an auditor and was chosen for the jury after expressing confidence that he could be fair. He served in a jury five years ago and was dismissed as an alternate. "I was slightly disappointed after hearing the process," he said. "…I think it's an important part of our society." He said he saw at least portions of the video of Floyd's death and had a somewhat negative view of Chauvin because "someone died, and that's obviously not a positive thing." At the same time, the man continued, he said he can examine the evidence "from a viewpoint of the law" before deciding whether or not the defendant is guilty.

What to expect next: Jury selection resumes Wednesday morning. A total of 14 jurors, including two alternates, will be selected.

Monday, March 8

Today in court:

Before jury selection began, Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson said he would ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to review last week's Court of Appeals opinion that Judge Peter Cahill erred in throwing out third-degree murder charges against Chauvin. The state's high court now has to decide whether to hear the case.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank argued that jury selection must now be placed on hold while the petition to the Supreme Court to review the case is pending, because Judge Peter Cahill lacks jurisdiction at that point. Defense attorney Eric Nelson said he was willing to proceed while the issue was unresolved.

Cahill initially said he would start jury selection with the third-degree murder issue unresolved, because it was a narrow issue. Cahill then reversed course and said he wants to hear from the Court of Appeals before proceeding. The potential jury pool was sent home and was expected to return Tuesday.

During the afternoon, the defense and prosecution hashed out a litany of motions involving several topics. Among them: sequestration of witnesses, the dramatic reduction of the current list of 350-400 potential witnesses, and a rekindled push by the defense to reference at trial a 2019 arrest of Floyd in Minneapolis that bore similarities to the one that led to his death.

What to expect next: Cahill said that unless he hears otherwise from the Court of Appeals, jury selection will begin Tuesday morning. Finding an impartial panel is sure to be a meticulous task that could take up to three weeks to accomplish before an anticipated March 29 date for opening statements from the defense and the prosecution.

Star Tribune staff writer Rochelle Olsen contributed to this report.