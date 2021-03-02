911: Emergencies where someone's safety is at risk that require an immediate response from police, firefighters or medics.
(612) 692-8477:Tips to the Minneapolis police about suspicious activity that doesn't require an immediate response. An example would include reporting a fast-moving car without license plates, or spotting something odd in an alley.
(612) 673-2499: Questions for the city from business and commercial property owners about preparations before the trial, operating during the trial and local regulations. Questions can be sent to SmallBusiness@minneapolismn.gov.
311: All other nonemergency concerns.
Source: City of Minneapolis
