Voters to decide fate of Minnesota’s dedicated lottery money to environment

If the vote is affirmative, Minnesota will dedicate a portion of state lottery proceeds for outdoor causes for a third time since 1990. In that time, the system has delivered more than $1 billion for projects recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). The yearly recommendations must be approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor for the money to be released. In the current fiscal year, the trust fund generated $76.6 million to underwrite 101 projects. Next year, the withdrawal from the fund will surpass $100 million for the first time.