Vote with support for mental health and addiction in mind

Here in Minnesota, we are thankful to have our Democratic trifecta working on legislation to combat the opioid epidemic and address mental health. In 2023, this led to funding for safe recovery sites, the provision of harm-reduction supplies and community services for those experiencing substance addiction, as well as education and connections to health care and other support systems, such as housing. We also became one of the first states to legalize paraphernalia and safe injection sites, which is proven to reduce overdose deaths, allowing those struggling with addiction to live long enough to get the treatment they need. We are already seeing the positive impacts these policies have had on our communities, with last year being the first time in five years that overdose deaths declined in Minnesota. While we have more work to do, this is what it means to put people first.