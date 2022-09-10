Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Bears from Soldier Field.
Kickoff: Noon. TV: Ch. FOX. Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 229, 383
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
Play-by-play and scoring summary
Statistics, team leaders and betting lines
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
What's at stake: NFC playoff picture
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | La Velle E. Neal III | Andrew Krammer
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Bears
