One playoff spot is available in the NFC in Week 18 with three teams battling for the No. 7 seed. But there could be another shuffle in the seedings based on the Sunday's results. It all could come down to the last game of the day: Detroit at Green Bay at 7:20 p.m.

Only the No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The matchups on wild-card weekend Jan. 14-16 are: 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5.

Clinched playoff berths

1. Eagles (13-3): Philadelphia can claim the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Giants (9-6-1). If the Eagles lose, they can still gain the division championship if Dallas loses and the No. 1 seed if Dallas and San Francisco lose. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said quarterback Jalen Hurts is "trending in the right direction" to play against the Giants after missing the last two games.

2. 49ers (12-4): The NFC West champions hold the conference-record tiebreaker over the Vikings and the Eagles, meaning San Francisco will stay at No. 2 with a win over the Cardinals (4-12) and can move up to No. 1 if Philadelphia loses.

3. Vikings (12-4): The NFC North champions lost their chance at the No. 1 seed last week, but reclaim the No. 2 spot with a win over Chicago (3-13) and a 49ers loss. The Vikings can finish no lower than the No. 3 seed.

4. Buccaneers (8-8): Tampa Bay won the NFC South and clinched the No. 4 seed last week. Sunday's game at Atlanta (6-10) will only determine whether the Bucs will be the sixth team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a losing record.

5. Cowboys (12-4): Because they own the tiebreaker over the Eagles, the Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win over Washington and a Philadelphia loss to the Giants. Dallas can swoop in for the No. 1 seed if San Francisco also loses. The Commanders (7-8-1) will be starting their third-string quarterback, rookie Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina.

6. Giants (9-6-1): The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed, meaning they would play at the Vikings on wild-card weekend if Minnesota stays in third place.

Battle for the seventh spot

Packers (8-8): Green Bay has the simplest route to the No. 7 seed: Beat Detroit at Lambeau Field on Sunday night , and the Packers are in.

Seahawks (8-8): The Seahawks must beat the Rams (5-11) and then need Detroit to beat Green Bay to claim the seventh seed.

Lions (8-8): The Lions will know by the time their game in Green Bay starts whether a win will get them into the playoffs. They need a loss or tie by Seattle against the Rams earlier Sunday to have a chance.

Sunday games with NFC playoff implications

Vikings at Bears, noon

Giants at Eagles, 3:25 p.m.

Cowboys at Commanders, 3:25 p.m.

Cardinals at 49ers, 3:25 p.m.

Rams at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m.

Lions at Packers, 7:20 p.m.