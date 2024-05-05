PHOENIX — Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson homered to back Ryne Nelson's return to the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, defeating the San Diego Padres 11-4.

The Diamondbacks roughed up Padres starter Matt Waldron (1-4), who gave up eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in three innings.

Marte's two-run homer and Corbin Carroll's two-run single came in a four-run first inning.

San Diego, which had its four-game winning streak end, came back with three in the second on Jackson Merrill's two-run homer and Kyle Higashioka's RBI double against Nelson (2-2), who was activated from the injured list to make the start.

But Arizona answered with two more runs in its half of the inning on RBI hits from Jake McCarthy and Christian Walker.

Pederson's homer, a two-run shot to right, came off Jhonny Brito, who relieved Waldron in the fourth when Arizona had another four-run inning.

McCarthy had three hits to lead the Diamondbacks, who finished with 13 hits. Arizona went 2-4 on its homestand.

Nelson lasted five innings, throwing 99 pitches. He allowed eight hits and four runs, walking one and striking out three. He last pitched April 18 at San Francisco, when the right-hander took a line drive off his pitching elbow.

To make room for Nelson, Arizona optioned left-hander Brandon Hughes to Triple-A Reno.

PADRES ADD INFIELDER

A day after acquiring Luis Arraez from Miami, San Diego called up Donovan Solano from Triple-A El Paso. The 36-year-old hit .318 in 12 games with El Paso after being signed to a minor-league deal last month.

The Padres are Solano's sixth big-league team. He hit .282 in 134 games for Minnesota last season. San Diego optioned Eguy Rosario to El Paso in a corresponding move.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said before the game that closer Paul Sewald (left oblique strain) will be going with the team on its upcoming road trip and could pitch as soon as Tuesday. Alek Thomas (strained left hamstring), sidelined since the first week of the season, also could return this week. Thomas is on a rehab assignment at Reno this weekend. ... Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a scheduled day off.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (1-1, 3.45) starts Monday against the Cubs in Chicago.

Diamondbacks: Off Monday. Open a three-game series Tuesday in Cincinnati. Zac Gallen (3-2, 3.38) returns to the mound for the first time since April 26, when he left a start against Seattle with a strained right hamstring.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb