Sunday, noon at Highmark Stadium (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE BILLS

• The Bills (6-2) lost a second game to a divisional foe, falling behind 17-14 to the Jets at MetLife Stadium and never regaining the lead in a 20-17 loss. Buffalo's defense allowed the Jets to run for 77 yards on their final drive to set up a game-winning field goal with 1:45 left.

• But the Bills' top-ranked scoring defense has been otherwise dominant. Only the Dolphins — in Buffalo's 21-19 loss in Week 3 — has surpassed 20 points against the Bills. Buffalo often relies on a four-man pass rush led by offseason acquisition Von Miller, who has seven sacks.

• Quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury against the Jets that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and could keep him from playing Sunday against the Vikings. Buffalo's backup is Case Keenum, who went 12-4 as the Vikings' starter on the 2017 team that made the NFC Championship game.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | WR Stefon Diggs

• Diggs, the former Viking, ranks third in the league with 857 receiving yards and first with seven touchdown catches. Only three receivers — the Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Rams' Cooper Kupp — have more yards than Diggs' 3,617 since he was traded to Buffalo in March 2020.

• Regardless of the starting quarterback, the surest bet in Buffalo is the ball is going to Diggs. No other NFL player has been targeted more than Diggs — 413 times — since he was dealt to the Bills. Diggs had 4,623 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in five regular seasons for Minnesota, but made his trade request known to the front office and teammates during the 2019 season.

• Diggs, a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Vikings, on facing the team that drafted and traded him: "I try not to live in the space of former rival or the old team, because that's far removed. That was like three years ago. I've had a new rival since then like the Patriots and teams we've played since then. I'm kind of living in a new space with my life as well."

COACH SPEAK | Sean McDermott

• McDermott, 48, is in his sixth season as Bills head coach with a 55-34 record in the regular season (.618) and 3-4 in four playoff appearances. The former Panthers defensive coordinator has overseen a dominant defense that ranks first in points allowed and fourth in yardage allowed. Former Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier has been McDermott's defensive coordinator all six years.

• Only five NFL head coaches — the Patriots' Bill Belichick, Steelers' Mike Tomlin, Ravens' John Harbaugh, Seahawks' Pete Carroll and Chiefs' Andy Reid — have been in their jobs longer than McDermott. All five have at least one Super Bowl ring.

• McDermott on the 34-year-old Keenum potentially making his 65th career start, first for Buffalo: "This is not Case's first day with us, nor is it new — this process — new to Case in terms of his role or potential role. He's been through this before. We have full confidence in Case and Matt Barkley. We shape a game plan accordingly based on what we know right now."