Bills quarterback Josh Allen's injured elbow could keep him from playing against the Vikings on Sunday, setting up a potential Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs pairing five years after the Minneapolis Miracle. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game, talk about past Vikings-Bills games and open the mailbag to answer your questions.
Podcast: Will the Vikings face old friend Keenum in Buffalo?
