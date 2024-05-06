Jake Perry and Drew Berkland each hit home runs to lead the Gophers baseball team to a 6-2 victory over Nebraska at Siebert Field on Sunday.

Kyle Remington pitched 3⅓ innings of shutout relief with five strikeouts to save the victory. Gophers starter Tucker Novotny allowed two runs and five hits in 5⅓ innings.

Perry's home run gave the Gophers (21-21, 7-11 Big Ten) a 3-0 lead over Nebraska (30-16, 12-6) and Berkland's home run made it 6-2.

• The Lynx waived forwards Mimi Collins and Jaime Nared. Both players signed training camp contracts prior to the start of the 2024 season.

• Twins pitching prospect David Festa allowed seven hits and five runs in 3⅓ innings as the St. Paul Saints lost 7-6 Sunday to the Louisville Bats at CHS Field.

• Taylor Krapf and Breezy Burnett each drove in two runs to lead the Gophers softball team to a 7-5 victory over Nebraska at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Krapf, Sydney Strelow, Delanie Cox and Nani Valencia each had three hits for the Gophers, who had 16 hits.

• The Minnesota Myth beat the Philadelphia Soul 47-12 in their Arena Football League home opener on Sunday at Target Center. The Myth (1-1) plays host to the Albany Firebirds at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.



