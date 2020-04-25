On Friday night, general manager Rick Spielman hinted the Vikings could look to turn a few of their 13 picks on the third day of the NFL draft into 2021 picks. The Vikings did exactly that with their first pick of the fifth round on Saturday, shipping the 155th overall pick (which they’d acquired from Buffalo in the Stefon Diggs deal) to Chicago for a 2021 fourth-rounder.

They used their second pick of the round on their third corner of the draft.

The Vikings selected cornerback Harrison Hand with the 169th overall pick, adding the Temple product to their draft class after taking Jeff Gladney in the first round and Cameron Dantzler in the third. Like those two players, Hand is a physical corner whose willingness to challenge receivers could help him overcome a lack of top-end speed or flexibility. He led Temple with three interceptions last season before skipping the team’s bowl game to prepare for the draft.

They followed the Hand pick by selecting Miami receiver K.J. Osborn with the 176th overall choice. Osborn started his college career at Buffalo, primarily lining up as a slot receiver before playing outside for the Hurricanes. He’d worked as a return specialist in college, too, while developing a reputation as a dependable receiver who understands how to manipulate coverages and is willing to go over the middle. Osborn ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the combine; he stands only 5-foot-11, and might wind up as a slot receiver in the NFL.

Here's the updated list of Vikings draft choices with video highlights of each