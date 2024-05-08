Leaders of the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska want to build guest villas and new courses in an effort to attract more large-scale golf tournaments and improve their club members' experience.

On Wednesday night, the Chaska planning commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing about Hazeltine's proposal to build eight four-bedroom villas, a putting course and a 10-hole short course. The villas would provide overnight lodging exclusively for Hazeltine members.

Hazeltine would like to build the new features in the northwest section of its 335-acre property at an area which is currently for overflow parking. Additional parking is planned to be built to the east of the new development.

In addition to the new lodging and courses, Hazeltine has also proposed to relocate the club's main entrance and new gatehouse to the eastern end of Hazeltine Boulevard. Landscaping is proposed north and west of the property as well as a sidewalk connection along Hazeltine Boulevard.

According to the city report about the project, some of the development's goals are to "improve the ability of the property to attract and cater to large-scale golf events such as the Ryder Cup and Women's PGA Championship while attracting significant interest for corporate investments" and "further promote Hazeltine National and the City of Chaska as a highly desired golf destination."

In August, Hazeltine will host the U.S. Amateur Championship. In 2029, it plans to host the Ryder Cup.