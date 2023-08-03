Hazeltine National Golf Club has hired major-championship winner and 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III and his course-design team to renovate its course leading to the Ryder Cup returning there in 2029.
Love's company will formulate a master plan involving work on greens, bunkers, irrigation, drainage, trees and routing. It's intended to prep the Chaska course for the Ryder Cup and every day playing conditions for members.
Interlachen Country Club in Edina is restoring its original Donald Ross design this summer. The 2030 U.S. Women's Open will be played there on the 100th anniversary of golf great Bobby Jones' U.S. Open victory there in 1930.
