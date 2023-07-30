On a TPC Twin Cities course where almost anything can happen, ultimately nothing did other than Lee Hodges' seven-shot victory at the 3M Open in Blaine.

The third-round leader by five shots won for the first time in his PGA Tour career, never allowing two-time tour winner J.T. Poston to get closer than three shots Sunday.

And that was when both had just the watery par-5 18th hole left. Poston hit an approach shot off the rocks fronting the green and into the water. He finished with a triple-bogey 8 there.

Meanwhile, Hodges, in his second full season on the PGA Tour, finished with a tap-in birdie 4 for a final-round 67. His 24-under-par 260 total surpassed a tournament record set in the inaugural 3M Open in 2019, when winner Matthew Wolff shot 21-under 263.

Hodges led wire to wire, from Thursday's opening 63. The 28-year-old is a former University of Alabama golfer who held the 54-hole lead at last year's American Express tournament in Palm Springs, Calif., and tied for third on in the final round.

He kept the entire field away Sunday — just as he had done much of the week — by making two eagles during his 3-under-par 68 final round.

His two eagles came one each on his front and back nines.

The first one was an 11-foot putt at the par-5 sixth hole. The second was a tap-in eagle after his 257-yard approach with a fairway wood came within 2 feet.

Hodges now is tied with Jon Rahm for the second-most eagles on tour this season.

College coach Jay Seawell flew up unannounced to Minnesota for Sunday's final round for the celebration.

Poston tied for second after that closing 8 with veterans Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman. Defending champion Tony Finau tied for seventh after making one birdie all day.

Hodges' best finishes this season were tied for seventh at the CJ Cup last fall and tied for sixth at the Texas Open in April.

He missed the cut in three of his past four events, including last week's British Open at Royal Liverpool. He tied for 12th at the Scottish Open the week before that and came to Blaine ranked 74th in FedExCup points — this victory projected him to leap to 33rd. That would get him to the BMW Championship near Chicago in the playoffs' second of three events in August.

Hodges is the second Alabama product to win the 3M Open in the tournament's first five years. Michael Thompson won by two shots in 2020.