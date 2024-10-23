According to NFLpenalties.com, the Vikings have 22 presnap penalties when including defense and special teams. That’s tied for fourth-most. The Vikings also are the only team in the league to be flagged at least once for each of these presnap infractions: false start (10), illegal formation (four), delay of game (three), illegal shift (two), illegal motion (one) and offensive offsides, which was a guy, Jordan Addison, just flat out lining up offsides.