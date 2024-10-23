DeLaSalle 33, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 32: Senior De’Von Irvin ran for his second touchdown, a 65-yard burst in the fourth quarter, as the Islanders (2-7) rallied to beat the Wolfpack (1-8). He also scored on 12-yard run in the second quarter, giving DeLaSalle a 19-8 lead. The Wolfpack responded with 24 unanswered points, thanks to three touchdowns by senior Jeffrey Ratliff. He scored on runs of 17 and 31 yards and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. DeLaSalle pulled within 32-26 on senior Jaden Alexander’s 25-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. He also scored on a 40-yard run in the second quarter.