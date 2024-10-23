Chisago Lakes proved Tuesday it can mount a comeback.
Chisago Lakes roars past South St. Paul and into the football section semifinals
DeLaSalle and Minneapolis Roosevelt won close ones on the first day of the playoffs, and Mountain Iron-Buhl scored 91 points in a Nine-Player victory.
The Wildcats scored 23 points in just over nine minutes starting late in the third quarter, turning a 14-point deficit into a 37-35 victory over South St. Paul in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals of the football playoffs Tuesday night. Chisago Lakes ended a four-game losing streak.
Senior Carson Langevin ignited the rally with scoring runs of 1 and 65 yards less than two minutes apart late in the third quarter. The Wildcats (4-5) took the lead 30-28 on a safety before senior Emmit Hahn added a 2-yard scoring run with six minutes left.
Junior Sincere McCampbell ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for the Packers (3-6).
In other quarterfinal games:
Class 5A
Section 3
Apple Valley 35, Bloomington Kennedy 0: Senior quarterback Jackson Thornburgh threw four touchdown passes, two to junior Quieris Barnslater, as Apple Valley (3-6) took a victory. The duo teamed up on 27- and 29-yard scoring plays.
Hastings 35, Bloomington Jefferson 0: Sophomore running back Zach Shatek rushed for 239 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns, leading the Raiders (4-5) past the Jaguars (2-7). Shatek scored on runs of 4, 65 and 87 yards. He entered the game with four touchdowns this season.
Section 4
Tartan 47, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 12: Sophomore Joe Varner returned two kickoffs for touchdown, including a 79-yarder to start the game, and the Titans (4-5) cruised past the winless Knights (0-9). He later took one back 71 yards. Senior Jerror Borsay had two scoring runs, 20 and 39 yards.
Class 4A
Section 5
DeLaSalle 33, St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 32: Senior De’Von Irvin ran for his second touchdown, a 65-yard burst in the fourth quarter, as the Islanders (2-7) rallied to beat the Wolfpack (1-8). He also scored on 12-yard run in the second quarter, giving DeLaSalle a 19-8 lead. The Wolfpack responded with 24 unanswered points, thanks to three touchdowns by senior Jeffrey Ratliff. He scored on runs of 17 and 31 yards and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. DeLaSalle pulled within 32-26 on senior Jaden Alexander’s 25-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. He also scored on a 40-yard run in the second quarter.
Minneapolis Roosevelt 21, Minneapolis South 14: Senior Jason Wind scored on a 15-yard run with 9 minutes, 6 seconds left, lifting the Teddies (3-6) over the Tigers (1-7). Sophomores Liam Prem and Zyerre Williams also ran for touchdowns for the Teddies, who won the regular-season meeting 19-9. Junior De’Amontre Scott threw two touchdown passes for the Tigers.
Nine-Player
Section 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Bigfork 0: The No. 2-ranked Rangers (9-0) rolled up Minnesota’s fourth-highest point total in a game, according to the MSHSL records, in shutting out the Huskies (1-8). The Rangers beat Bigfork 76-6 in the regular-season finale six days ago. Virginia holds the state record, blanking International Falls 128-0 in 1919.
