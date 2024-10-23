SUNRISE, Fla. – Kirill Kaprizov could have taken the shot himself.
Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello power Wild off to fast start to NHL season
Minnesota defeated defending NHL champ Florida and is testing the limits of history after playing 360 minutes this season without trailing.
He has before, on multiple occasions.
One of his most memorable goals with the Wild came when the winger completed a wraparound goal while falling and being shadowed by Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty.
This more recent opportunity on Tuesday night wasn’t nearly as challenging, but instead of wiring the puck into an empty net — Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky rolled out of the crease on Kaprizov’s drive-by — Kaprizov passed off the honors to Mats Zuccarello.
“He likes to shoot more this year,” Kaprizov said.
During a return in which the Wild have flushed last season’s swoon by going on their longest point streak to start a season in more than 15 years while not trailing in regulation (despite missing one of their best defensemen), it makes perfect sense that Kaprizov and Zuccarello would switch jobs.
Kaprizov has become the passer and Zuccarello the shooter, a role reversal that hasn’t shortchanged the Wild because no matter what order they’re playing in, the duo’s chemistry has delivered the correct combination.
“It’s working,” defenseman Jake Middleton said. “Whatever keeps those two happy and in sync.”
Their handiwork was all over the Wild’s 5-1 rout of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers, the team’s sharpest game of this young season coming against its toughest opponent.
There was the feed Kaprizov sent to Marco Rossi for a no-look deflection that gave the Wild the first goal for a sixth straight game. Then Zuccarello was the playmaker on the power play, with the winger setting up Matt Boldy for a deflection.
But the crown jewel of both players’ performances was when they teamed up on the wraparound — because of the timing just as much as the execution. After Florida finally cut its deficit to two, 3-1 with almost a period and a half left, Zuccarello’s one-timer reinstated the Wild’s three-goal cushion just 2 minutes, 39 seconds later, and the Panthers sputtered to the finish line.
“If [Kaprizov] doesn’t pass to me there,” Zuccarello said, “it’s going to be a tough day tomorrow for him because I’m open.”
That was Kaprizov’s eighth assist, which leads the Wild; only five players in the league have more.
As for Zuccarello’s four goals, those are also tops on the team — this after he racked up 12 last season while pacing the Wild in assists with 51. Kaprizov was one behind him at 50 to go along with his 46 goals. Currently, Kaprizov (10 points) is first on the Wild in scoring, with Zuccarello (seven) third.
“Usually, I have four goals until Christmas, so it’s better now,” said Zuccarello, who actually registered his fourth last Nov. 12.
But the early uptick is reflective of his reunion with Kaprizov, who soared to near career highs in 2023-24 alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Boldy.
Loading up their top three scorers on one line, however, wasn’t conducive to a balanced offense, so when the Wild reconvened for training camp, they put the longtime linemates back together, and the results have been promising. Kaprizov and Zuccarello are clicking as they did in the past when both were at their most successful — Kaprizov has factored in all four of Zuccarello’s goals and has the primary assist on three of them — and the Wild have a bona fide second line in Boldy, Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson.
Factor in the airtight goaltending they’re getting from Filip Gustavsson, clean defending (even without injured captain Jared Spurgeon) and steady special teams, and the Wild at 4-0-2 have their best start since 2008. That was the last time they had a six-game point streak out of the gate.
What’s more, they’re one of only two teams in NHL history not to trail in regulation through the first six games, their streak of 360 minutes the third longest by any Wild team at any point of the season.
“I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I’d rather play with the lead than not,” Zuccarello said. “It’s been good. Everyone’s contributing, and everyone’s playing really well.”
Particularly the top players.
Kaprizov has been held pointless just once; same with Zuccarello. The four multipoint efforts by Kaprizov tie him for second in the NHL, while Zuccarello has become the sixth player in franchise history to post 70 multipoint games.
And complementing the two is Rossi, who wasn’t on their line at the beginning of training camp but has fit in seamlessly.
The center has three goals and three assists and is on a career-long goal streak (three games) and point streak (five).
“I’m just trying to play with a lot of confidence, and it’s been good so far,” Rossi said. “Just try to get better every day, day by day, and I’m just getting more confidence, making more plays, helping them more.”
Securing at least a point from every game is indicative of how cohesive the team has been in coach John Hynes’ second season after an intense camp, and there have been multiple catalysts during this run.
But the Wild also have a much higher ceiling when Kaprizov and Zuccarello are jelling — even if their duties have changed.
“About time,” Zuccarello said with a straight face before laughing.
