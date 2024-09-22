North Oaks golfer Frankie Capan III, who earned his PGA Tour card for 2025 last week, won on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.
North Oaks’ Frankie Capan III wins on Korn Ferry Tour for first time
Frankie Capan III, who will be playing on the PGA Tour next year, finished at 13 under par at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Capan shot 13 under par for the tournament, closing with a 1-under 70 to win by two strokes over Carter Jenkins, William Mouw and Thomas Rosenmueller. Capan shot rounds of 68 on Thursday, 67 on Friday and 66 on Saturday, when he shot four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. He ended the third round with a one-stroke lead over Kevin Roy, who closed with a 73.
Capan earned his first PGA Tour card because he had 10 top-25 finishes and five top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. He had finished second twice this season, at the Visit Knoxville Open in May in Knoxville, Tenn., and the Magnit Championship last month in Jackson Township, N.J.
The Korn Ferry Tour schedule concludes for 2024 with the tour championship Oct. 3-6 in French Lick, Ind.
