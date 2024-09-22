North Oaks’ Frankie Capan III wins on Korn Ferry Tour for first time

Capan shot 13 under par for the tournament, closing with a 1-under 70 to win by two strokes over Carter Jenkins, William Mouw and Thomas Rosenmueller. Capan shot rounds of 68 on Thursday, 67 on Friday and 66 on Saturday, when he shot four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. He ended the third round with a one-stroke lead over Kevin Roy, who closed with a 73.