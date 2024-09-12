Golf’s popularity remains after pandemic surge, good news for Bloomington-based Toro

Data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources show that sales of hunting and fishing licenses have also decreased from pandemic peaks. Fishing license sales in Minnesota were 1.2 million in 2020 but had fallen 13% by 2023, and sales through Labor Day of this year are flat from the year before. Resident firearm and archery licenses for Minnesota deer hunters in 2023 totaled 406,289, down 7% from 2020.