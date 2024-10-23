A pair of kickers decided an overtime result in Tuesday’s Class 5A, Section 2 football quarterfinal at Waconia.
Chaska overcomes Waconia in overtime, advances to section semifinal against the defending champ
Quinn Meyer kicked two field goals in the third quarter and an all-important point after in overtime for Chaska.
Chaska, boosted by Quinn Meyer’s two field goals and a point after that made the biggest difference of all, defeated Waconia 13-12.
With its victory, No. 5 seed Chaska (5-4) advances to the semifinal scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen. Chanhassen, as the section’s top seed, relaxed through a first-round bye. Waconia (4-5) was the fourth seed.
Hawks quarterback Matthew Welter ran for the overtime touchdown. Meyer, a three-year kicking veteran who kicked two field goals in the third quarter, added the point-after attempt to seal the outcome.
”He can do the job; he’s been kicking since sophomore year,” Welter said. “He’s probably the best Chaska’s ever had. He’s stone cold.”
Waconia freshman Elijah Seim’s failed field-goal attempt ended the first half and two failed point-after attempts later played a large role in the Wildcats’ loss. His coach, Corey Shea, spoke well of Seim and his effort.
”I told him he basically saved our season because we didn’t have a kicker coming in,” Shea said. “He is an all-star on our soccer team, and he really helped us this year. There’s some work to do, but he’s a big part of our plans in the future.”
Chaska battled throughout a scoreless first half, ensured in part by a fierce wind blowing out of the north that kept the striped shirts of game officials billowing. But credit was also due to the Waconia defense, which turned back a promising first-quarter Chaska drive on fourth down.
The second half revealed neither team would be able to do its part to equal the combined 56 points scored in their regular-season meeting. Points were at a premium Tuesday. Even Meyer’s successful kicks came from distances of 51 and 26 yards out — hardly chip shots for a high school kicker.
Nickolas Theis dashed 26 yards in the fourth quarter and finally crossed the goal line for Waconia with 7:46 remaining. But Seim’s point-after attempt failed, and the score remained 6-6. Theis scored again in the extra session, but Seim couldn’t extend the Wildcats’ season.
