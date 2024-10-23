The Timberwolves’ trip to the Western Conference finals and Anthony Edwards’ ascent in the league earned the Wolves a prime-time spot on opening night of the NBA season in Los Angeles.
Wolves’ season of great acclaim begins with a late-night loss to the Lakers
Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis, over and over, made certain the Wolves played from behind in the opener and, now, in 2024-25.
But the Wolves lacked focus, effort and execution in a 110-103 loss to the Lakers. Anthony Davis had a dominant performance at both ends of the floor with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. LeBron James pitched in 16. Julius Randle scored 16 points and had nine rebounds in his Wolves debut while Donte DiVincenzo had 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 27 points on 10-for-25 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists. Jaden McDaniels (six points) played just 16 minutes in foul trouble.
How it happened
After coach Chris Finch said the offense was ahead of schedule during training camp, the Wolves committed four turnovers before the first TV timeout. Finch said the same thing last season only for the offense to get out to a slow start. The Lakers took control of the game in the second quarter with a 15-4 run. There were open lanes to the hoop as Rudy Gobert, with a fresh contract, rested, and the Lakers outworked the Wolves on the offensive glass with 15 second-chance points in the first half.
The Wolves finished the first half with 11 turnovers and trailed 55-42 at halftime despite the Lakers shooting just 3-for-19 from three-point range.
Mike Conley was an uncharacteristic minus-21 with three turnovers in the first half. He finished 1-for-7 with five points. The Wolves cut the Lakers’ lead to 82-74 after three quarters thanks to eight points in the quarter from DiVincenzo. They cut it to 85-81 after a Naz Reid three-pointer, but the Lakers put their lead back up to double digits and got Davis back in the game. The Wolves never threatened after that. The Lakers won despite shooting just 5-for-29 from three-point range.
What it means
The new-look Wolves after the trade may need more time to jell than they were letting on in the preseason. They looked a step slow on defense and appeared to have issues communicating throughout the game. Maybe it was a case of first-game jitters, but the Wolves looked like a team that hasn’t played together much while the Lakers did.
Player of the game
Davis was the unquestioned best player on the floor. The Wolves had zero answer for him, and he was a force at both ends. He had big blocks in the second half on Rudy Gobert and DiVincenzo.
Moment of the night
It wasn’t one particular player who stood out, but with four minutes left in the second quarter, James and his son Bronny checked into the game together, marking the first time a father and son have shared the floor in the NBA. Bronny didn’t score in three minutes.
Key stat
7 Turnovers for the Lakers compared to the Wolves’ 16.
Up next
At Sacramento | The Wolves stay on the West Coast for a Thursday matchup against the Kings, who will be starting their season. The Kings beat the Wolves in two of three matchups last season.
