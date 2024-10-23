After coach Chris Finch said the offense was ahead of schedule during training camp, the Wolves committed four turnovers before the first TV timeout. Finch said the same thing last season only for the offense to get out to a slow start. The Lakers took control of the game in the second quarter with a 15-4 run. There were open lanes to the hoop as Rudy Gobert, with a fresh contract, rested, and the Lakers outworked the Wolves on the offensive glass with 15 second-chance points in the first half.