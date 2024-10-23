In Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff completed his first 15 passes against the Vikings, finished 22-for-25 and joined Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Roger Staubach and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to post three consecutive games with a passer rating of 140 or better. Goff was well into the fourth quarter with a 150-plus rating. Had he finished with 150-plus, he would have been the first quarterback to do that in three straight games. It’s still early, but the NFC’s best team (Detroit) is being led by a legit MVP candidate.