Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner is “going to be an absolute monster” for the Vikings, coach Kevin O’Connell said after Turner played just four defensive snaps during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.
Even as Dallas Turner’s playing time shrinks, coach Kevin O‘Connell backs him strongly: He’s ‘going to be an absolute monster’
Dallas Turner, the 17th overall pick out of Alabama, played just four defensive snaps against the Lions. “You gotta have patience,” Turner said.
O’Connell noted the complexities of coordinator Brian Flores’ playbook and Turner’s inexperience relative to veteran edge rushers Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward.
“He’s working through it,” O’Connell said. “He’s a young player in a defense where the roles and responsibilities sometimes in-game can adjust based upon what we’re seeing. ... We’ve got a really deep outside linebacker room. ... I think he’s an incredible fit in our defense, not only in the present but in the future as well. He’s going to be an absolute monster for us.”
Turner, for whom the Vikings traded up to draft 17th overall out of Alabama, said Tuesday that he’s remaining patient while playing mostly on special teams. His defensive role has steadily declined each week, interrupted by a one-game absence because of a knee sprain. Turner played 36 defensive snaps in the Week 1 victory at the New York Giants. He’s seen just 46 defensive snaps over four appearances since.
There have been bright spots. Turner had a sack in the season opener. His speed flashed during a fourth-down stop when he corralled Jets running back Braelon Allen in the Oct. 6 victory in London. On special teams, coaches picked him as athletic enough to leap over the long snapper in an attempt to block the Lions’ game-winning field goal.
But Turner is the fifth edge rusher in the pecking order. Defensive coaches moved Turner off the line, giving him a few snaps at inside linebacker against the Lions while rotating through options to replace injured linebacker Blake Cashman.
“You gotta have patience in the league when you have dudes like that in front of you,” said Turner, who has played 82 defensive snaps and 81 special teams snaps, “You just have to soak up all the knowledge that they give you. ... Just getting myself better every day. Not taking nothing for waste, still taking advantage of the opportunities. Making sure as a player, physically and mentally, that I’m still growing.”
Cashman remains sidelined
Cashman appears likely to miss another start Thursday night against the Rams because of turf toe. He remained sidelined during Tuesday afternoon’s practice after sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Lions.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) took limited reps. Jones said Tuesday he has no concerns after handling 17 touches for 116 yards against the Lions.
“No problems out of it,” Jones said. “I’ll continue to stay on top of it on my end and do everything to check the boxes so I don’t end up back in that situation.”
Guard Dalton Risner (back) was again a full participant as he nears his return. Two defensive linemen suffering from left shoulder injuries, Harrison Phillips and Jones, safety Theo Jackson (hand) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) were also full participants.
Related Coverage
VikingsAnalysis: Trouble before the snap plagues the NFL, and hardly anybody’s worse than the Vikings
The Vikings promoted edge rusher Bo Richter to the active roster. Tight end Robert Tonyan was released and re-signed to the practice squad. The Vikings used the maximum three game-day elevations on Richter, an undrafted rookie out of Air Force, and had to sign him to the active roster to play him again. Tonyan still has one game-day elevation left, meaning he can play against the Rams if Hockenson remains out.
Jefferson, Edwards re-create iconic photo
The iconic picture adorned many walls as a poster for Minnesota sports fans: Randy Moss and Kevin Garnett wearing each other’s jerseys, with Garnett palming a football and Moss holding a basketball on his right shoulder.
Since Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards arrived as 2020 first-round picks, fans have clamored for a re-creation.
Jefferson and Edwards delivered their version for an ESPN photoshoot released this week.
“I had a great time,” Jefferson said Tuesday. “Just the whole resemblance of the photo and really just chopping it up with [Edwards] and talking to him. We came in at the same time and didn’t get to really spend that much time together because of COVID and everything. It was great to kind of see how he acts in person. I see it on TV and it’s definitely true. That’s definitely him. I loved it and was happy to give Minnesota what they really wanted.”
Etc.
· Receiver Jordan Addison reached 21.8 miles per hour during his 51-yard catch against the Lions, the fourth-fastest speed recorded by a ball carrier in the NFL this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Only three players, the Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. (22.1 mph), the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley (21.9) and the Texans’ Nico Collins (21.9), have been clocked running faster with the ball this season.
The narrative on Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s season is shifting, and Thursday is a big moment for him. Questions about the Wild, Timberwolves and others aren’t far behind.