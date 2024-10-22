Sports

RandBall: Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson recreate epic photo and jersey swap, talk trash about Edwards’ NFL dream

A generation ago, Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss were taking the Minnesota sports scene by storm — and now Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson, with help from others, are doing the same.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 4:32PM
Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson recreate the classic Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss cover photo. (ESPN)

A generation ago, Minnesota sports embarked on a golden age. While no championships were won between 2000 and 2004, each of the Vikings, Twins, Wild and Timberwolves played in a league championship game or series in that span.

Playoff berths were plentiful. Optimism was off the charts.

And two budding stars were at the center of it all: Kevin Garnett for the Wolves and Randy Moss for the Vikings. In 2000, as both stars were about to enter their primes, they posed for an iconic photo that graced the cover of Sport magazine.

KG donned an 84 Vikings jersey; Moss wore the 21 Wolves jersey. Their youthful exuberance was as evident as their talent.

View post on X

It’s only fitting that nearly a quarter-century later, with Minnesota perhaps already in the midst of another golden age of sports, arguably the two biggest stars leading the charge now recreated that iconic photo.

It sure seems like the Wolves’ Anthony Edwards and the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson had fun along the way in posing for the ESPN Magazine photos and sitting for an interview.

View post on X

Edwards, 23, and Jefferson, 25, are similar in ages to Garnett and Moss at the times of the shoots. Edwards comes off as the brash one in the interview, with a personality perhaps more akin to Moss. He brags that he could play in the NFL, with Jefferson razzing him about the possibility.

“Y’all got some athletic guys,” Jefferson said of the notion that Ant and other NBA players could play in the NFL. “But when you put on them shoulder pads and helmet, y’all gon’ get hit and you’ll be like, ‘Oh no. This not for me — back to basketball.’”

In a video, Jefferson is even more incredulous when Ant suggests he would play free safety and square up against Derrick Henry.

Like Moss, Edwards has already had team success at a young age after leading the Wolves to the Western Conference finals last year. Moss went to the NFC title game in two of his first three seasons. At the time each photo was taken, Jefferson and KG had yet to advance in the playoffs.

But there is momentum in both cases. The Wolves are a contender and should be for years to come as long as Edwards is here (“If I can, I’m trying to be here for my whole career,” Edwards says. “I ain’t trying to go nowhere.”)

Related Coverage

Wolves

Edwards’ Olympic experience will make him better

The Vikings are are a surprising 5-1 this season and look to have the nucleus plus future cap space to contend for a while as well. Both players will be in their late 20s before their lucrative long-term deals expire.

Will one or both bring a title that has eluded the Wolves, Vikings, Wild and Twins since 1991?

“I just want to bring a championship to Minnesota,” Jefferson says. “The people are too good here. The fan base is too good. It’s been a long time coming.”

Here are four more things to know today:

  • If you only have seven minutes, watch the segment I recorded with Andrew Krammer about the Lions, Blake Cashman and the Vikings missing a chance at history.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Twins

After dust settles on 2024 season, a player-by-player look at the roster for next year

card image

Questions abound on starting rotation and bullpen, free agents like Max Kepler and Kyle Farmer, promising rookies and arbitration decisions.

Wolves

Edwards’ Olympic experience will make him better

card image
Sports

RandBall: Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson recreate epic photo, talk trash

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image