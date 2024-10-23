Elle Wildman isn’t a stranger to late-game theatrics.
East Ridge reaches Class 3A girls soccer semifinals on goal with nine seconds left against Maple Grove
Maple Grove’s boys team remained undefeated with a victory over Rochester Mayo on a goal with 15 seconds to play.
Two summers ago, the current East Ridge senior was the youngest player trapped on a 14-hour bus ride with some of the Midwest’s top college soccer talents. Among them: Khyah Harper, Minnesota’s NCAA-leading goal scorer, and others player with years of Division I soccer under their belts.
Despite her young age, Wildman started for her Women’s Premier Soccer League team when they finally made it to Oklahoma for their league semifinal. In the 130-team preprofessional summer league with plenty of pro alumni, Wildman’s Eagan-based Salvo SC team finished second, after a 1-0 championship loss to Charlotte.
It was a heartbreaker. The Charlotte Eagles scored in the 94th minute.
This time, in East Ridge’s Class 3A girls soccer state quarterfinal against Maple Grove on Tuesday at White Bear Lake, that experience helped Wildman make sure any last-minute goals went in the Raptors’ favor. One did, with nine seconds to play, and it gave East Ridge a 1-0 victory.
“There were so many leaders on that team, and they kind of took me under their wing,” Wildman said. “Playing with them and competing with them definitely helped my game.”
Seconds remained Tuesday when Wildman turned with the ball, 30 yards from goal at the right touchline. She delivered an arcing pass to forward Reese Tovar, who streaked into the 18-yard box to finish her 11th goal of the season.
“[Tovar] normally runs far post,” said Wildman, committed to Iowa for college. “I saw her and knew she could finish it and hoped she could get there. And she did, like she usually does.”
The No. 2-seeded Raptors (15-1-2) head to the state semifinals in their first tournament trip since 2017, third overall.
Wildman, with 18 goals and 11 assists, has been a “quarterback” for the Raptors, which had to defeat top-ranked 3A team White Bear Lake in the Section 4 championship.
“We only have them for 2½ months,” Kostadinov said, pointing to Wildman’s ability to move the ball forward. “[Wildman] just knows where her teammates are.”
Maple Grove’s defense, led by All-State center back Hallie Khieu, dealt with injuries and second-half pressure from the Raptors. But East Ridge escaped without needing overtime as Tovar subbed on just three minutes before her game-winning goal.
For the Raptors, senior goalkeeper Isabel Oferosky directed a back line that has conceded only six goals across a tough schedule with help from All-State senior defender Claire Williams and junior midfielder Alivia Penman.
“Our [defense’s] chemistry has been amazing,” Oferosky said. “Just communicating with everybody on the field and moving up as a team.”
East Ridge will face the winner of No. 3 Edina and unseeded Duluth East, played Wednesday at Spring Lake Park.
In the other Class 3A girls quarterfinal games Tuesday:
Eagan 3, Lakeville North 1: Sophomore Tess Triplett and senior Ava Ligtenberg scored one minute apart in the second half, breaking open a tight game as the No. 7-ranked Wildcats (16-3-1) knocked off the Panthers (13-3-3). Ligtenberg also set up senior Josie Seehafer’s first-half goal. It was the 11th consecutive victory for Eagan. The two teams played to a 2-2 tie during the regular season.
Wayzata 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1: Sophomore Lauren Craig scored twice and senior Tenley Senden had one goal and one assist, leading the No. 2-ranked Trojans (17-1-1) past the Knights (14-5-1). Wayzata won the regular season meeting 4-2.
Class 3A
Boys
Its undefeated season on the line, Maple Grove junior forward Solan Gamache scored the game-winning goal over Rochester Mayo with 15 seconds remaining, finishing the rebound off a save to put the No. 2-seeded Crimson up 2-1.
“This was for the seniors,” Gamache said. “Came here, did not want them to lose, did not want them to cry on the way back. ... I had a lot of shots I thought I could have done better on, but they kept telling me to take more, and the last one went in.”
Maple Grove (18-0-1) went up 10 minutes into the game as midfielder Everett Johnston beat the Mayo back line and keeper on a pass from senior Ike Deuel and slotted home his 14th goal of the year.
But Mayo (15-1-2) answered two minutes later, with Cadel Wolf’s 18th goal coming off an error from Crimson senior keeper Zander Waldrum. Waldrum responded with an improbable point-blank save in the second half that kept the game level.
“I was just taught, after every mistake, just keep your head up. ... You can’t change the past. You can change the future,” Waldrum said.
In its third consecutive trip to state, Maple Grove next faces Andover, its only draw of the regular season, as the Crimson look for their program’s first state title.
In the other Class 3A boys quarterfinal games Tuesday:
Andover 3, Minnetonka 2: Junior Grady Monette scored back-to-back goals in the first half, breaking a 1-1 deadlock and the Huskies (11-3-3) held on to upset the No. 3-ranked Skippers (16-2-1). Sophomore Collison Acquoi opened the scoring for Andover. Seniors Hudson Benites and Colin Mascolo scored for Minnetonka, which was on a 12-game winning streak.
Eagan 2, Woodbury 1 (OT): Junior Eric Noll scored the golden goal five minutes into overtime as the No. 4-ranked Wildcats (18-1-1) edged the No. 7 Royals (12-2-4). The two teams traded first-half goals. Eagan has won 10 consecutive games.
Class 2A
Boys
Holy Angels 7, Northfield 1: Senior Collin Pannhoff scored two of the Stars’ five first-half goals, and No. 1-ranked Holy Angels (18-1-0) overwhelmed Northfield (8-6-5). Teammate junior James Parish also had two goals and added an assist. It was the Stars’ 11th consecutive win.
Girls
Holy Angels 5, Byron 0: Junior Audrina Hess scored two second-half goals, both set up by senior Cora Kmiec, as the No. 1-ranked Stars (19-1-0) shut out the Bears (13-3-2). Seniors Eileen Braun, Aleisha Cortez and Maya Gonzalez also scored for Holy Angels.
