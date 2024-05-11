Stargazers across Minnesota and the northern half of the United States were hoping for a celestial show this weekend, with the northern lights expected to be "highly active." And the skies didn't disappoint.
Sports
Live: Updates and photos from the Minnesota fishing opener
Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are participating in Saturday's fishing opener, with walleye the preferred game fish.
Politics
'Watching history happen': New Minnesota flag flies at Capitol
The historic changeover to mark Statehood Day follows a whirlwind process late last year to rethink and redesign the symbols that have represented Minnesota for most of the state's history.
Local
Minneapolis rideshare controversy shows growing power of progressive Democrats
Gov. Walz's administration signals it is not comfortable with a compromise bill as Uber and Lyft threaten to leave.
Local
Video: See the northern lights dance across the Minnesota sky
The northern lights put on spectacular show across Minnesota Friday night into Saturday.
Local
