Saturday is a Minnesota outdoors holiday unlike any other — opening day of fishing — and there is a celebratory weather forecast to match. Warm midday temperatures and generally light winds out of the northwest for much of the state bode well for anglers.

The masses are here for it. Through Thursday, more than 289,000 fishing licenses had sold, an increase of 6% over year ago at this time. The point is, hundreds of thousands will hit state waters in pursuit of all species of fish but mostly walleye, as some have described the holy grail of game fish. In fact, many anglers began just after midnight Friday when the new season began.

The opener is a tradition that transcends time in Minnesota. In 1974 — 50 years ago — the Minneapolis Tribune covered the day from across the state. Jack Coffman reported from northern Minnesota where "motorboat armadas" invaded Cut Foot Sioux Lake, northwest of Grand Rapids. "Game officials estimated there were 5,000 people on the water," he wrote, and perhaps 1 million or more across the state. (Outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson will fish and report Saturday from his day nearby on Lake Winnibigoshish.)

Where's the governor?

Speaking of tradition, Gov. Tim Walz is in Lake City to mark another Governor's Fishing Opener that included community events and gatherings Friday. Walz and state of Minnesota colleagues will launch at 8 a.m. at Lake City Marina, according the state's tourism department, Explore Minnesota. Along for the opener are Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Lake City Mayor Mark Nichols, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Explore Minnesota Director Lauren Bennett McGinty. Jason Lorenson will host Walz on the water. Last year, Walz was in the Mankato area.

How to help us cover the opener and fishing season

We want to hear your fish tales during the fishing opener. Here's how to contribute: Send a photo and brief story to robert.timmons@startribune.com, use this online form bit.ly/stribfish24, or post what you are observing and catching on X with #stribfishing.

Zoua Vang of St. Paul casts from a pier Saturday morning on the opener in downtown White Bear Lake. Vang caught a nifty 16-inch largemouth bass to start his morning.

Vang's largemouth bass. He released the fish after taking a photo.

Relevant, helpful coverage this week

*Great forecast: Anderson wrote that all indicators — from ice-out data to walleye movement and spawning — point to an excellent opening weekend. Read it here.

*Strong license sales: The DNR is upbeat on the positive trend, particularly among youth. Read it here.

*Five things to know: Beginning with tips from a Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide, here are five things to digest ahead of the walleye season. Read it here.



