Here's the updated list of Vikings draft picks. Click on the player's name to see video highlights:
Round 1:
Round 2:
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Round 3:
Cameron Dentzler, CB, Mississippi State
Round 4:
D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina
Round 5
First pick of round traded to Bears for a fourth-round pick in 2021
Vikings
Gophers wideout Tyler Johnson goes to Tampa Bay in fifth round
The north Minneapolis native set program records for all-time receiving yards and touchdowns, as well as single-season marks in those categories.
Vikings
St. John's tackle Ben Bartch drafted by Jacksonville in fourth round
Bartch, a 6-6, 309-pounder weighed about 75 pounds less just a couple of years ago when he moved from tight end. He's the first MIAC player drafted since 2003.
Vikings
The final day: Picks come fast. Here's a guide to the draft action
Day 2 of the draft, which includes the second and third rounds, starts at 6 p.m. Here's where you can get everything you need before, during and after to keep up with the Vikings and the rest of the NFL.
Sports
Vikings draft picks: Here's the updated list and college highlights
Here's an updated list of players selected by the Vikings in the draft.
Vikings
No worries: NFL draft enters 3rd day with no major glitches
Clunky at times, poignant at others, and exceptionally entertaining in spots, the NFL draft entered its third and final day with Cincinnati selecting an Appalachian…