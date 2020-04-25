Here's the updated list of Vikings draft picks. Click on the player's name to see video highlights:

Round 1:

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Round 2:

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3:

Cameron Dentzler, CB, Mississippi State

Round 4:

D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

James Lynch, DE, Baylor

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5

First pick of round traded to Bears for a fourth-round pick in 2021

 