PITTSBURGH — Jo Adell hit his fifth homer of the season and added an RBI single and the Los Angeles Angels slipped by the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Wednesday.

Brandon Drury added two hits, including an RBI double during a three-run outburst in the sixth by Los Angeles, which won its first series in more than a month by taking two of three from the Pirates.

Zach Neto also had two hits for the Angels. Kevin Pillar, a day removed from six RBIs in a shutout win, had a hit and scored a run for Los Angeles. Adam Cimber (3-0) worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Carlos Estévez worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Oneil Cruz had two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the fifth for Pittsburgh. The towering shortstop is hitting .340 (16 for 47) over his past 13 games as he tries to emerge from an early season funk a year removed from surgery to repair a broken left ankle. Connor Joe also had two hits for the Pirates.

Luis Ortiz (2-2) failed to protect a two-run lead when he came on for Martín Pérez with two on and no outs in the fifth. Ortiz allowed a sharp run-scoring single up the middle by Logan O'Hoppe and Drury followed with a long double to the wall in left that tied it. Willie Calhoun's sacrifice fly put the Angels in front.

The Pirates have lost two straight and are just 3-3 so far during a nine-game homestand that included series against Colorado and Los Angeles, both of whom are at or near last place in their respective divisions.

SKENES WATCH

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton has reiterated this week that highly touted prospect Paul Skenes is scheduled to pitch in Triple-A Indianapolis this weekend.

Skenes, the top overall pick in last year's draft, has a 0.99 ERA in seven starts this season at Triple-A. The Pirates have not announced their rotation order for a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.

Rookie Jared Jones, left-hander Bailey Falter and Mitch Keller would be scheduled to take their next turns in the rotation against Chicago. Skenes last pitched on Sunday for Indianapolis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Drury left in the eighth inning with left hamstring tightness.

Pirates: C Jason Delay (torn meniscus in his right knee) caught a bullpen on Wednesday and has been cleared to play catch up to 120 feet. ... LHP Marco Gonzalez (left elbow) remains shut down but does not need another Tommy John surgery according to Pittsburgh director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk.

UP NEXT

Angels: Return home Thursday to start a four-game series against Kansas City.

Pirates: Continue a nine-game homestand on Friday when the Chicago Cubs visit PNC Park.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB