Minnesota's three-game win streak in the PWHL playoffs ended Sunday, as it fell 4-3 to Boston in Game 1 of the league's Walter Cup finals.

Minnesota scored first and was ahead 2-1 early in the second period, but Boston scored twice to take a 3-2 lead. After Taylor Heise tied it with her second goal of the game, Boston's Jess Healey knocked a long-range shot off a player for the winning goal at 17 minutes, 25 seconds of the second period.

The victory was the sixth in a row for Boston at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Game 2 is Tuesday at Boston.

Minnesota's top line of Kendall Coyne Schofield, Heise and Michela Cava scored three times in the first two periods. Cava struck first at 4:38, before Boston's Susanna Tapani — who started the season with Minnesota before she was traded — evened the score at 7:08.

A Heise snipe restored Minnesota's lead at 8:05 of the second period. That sparked an outburst of offense from both teams, who combined for four goals in a head-spinning span of 4:35.

Boston's Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 12:50 to tie the score 2-2. Hannah Brandt, the former Gophers star from Vadnais Heights, gave Boston its first lead at 15:11. Heise's second goal of the game tied it 3-3, but Healey scored 15 seconds later, and Boston withstood two Minnesota power plays in the third period to hang on.

Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney finished with 18 saves, while Boston's Aerin Frankel had 30.

Heise said the team was excited to play only two days after Friday's emotional victory in Game 5 of the semifinals. While Boston had more rest, ending a sweep of Montreal last Tuesday, Minnesota gained steam throughout the first round and wanted to keep the momentum rolling.

The matchup was billed as a test of Minnesota's speed against Boston's physicality. That largely played out in a back-and-forth Game 1. Minnesota outshot Boston 33-22, but Boston recorded a 32-15 advantage in hits.

Minnesota got the early edge on Cava's wraparound goal, set up by a spectacular backhand pass from Heise. Tapani controlled a rebound in the slot and shoveled it past Rooney to tie it.

A takeaway by defender Mellissa Channell at the Boston blue line paved the way for Heise to pick the corner past Frankel's glove for a 2-1 Minnesota lead, but Boston responded with consecutive goals.

Boston forward Gigi Marvin, another former Gopher and Warroad native, took the puck behind the Minnesota goal line and sent it out front to Wenczkowski for the tying goal. A fierce Boston forecheck paved the way for the go-ahead score. It prevented Minnesota from getting out of its zone and gained possession of the puck, and Brandt put Boston up 3-2 by beating a screened Rooney from low in the right circle.

Cava delivered a pass to Heise for a back-door goal at 17:10, but Boston roared right back to regain the lead. After Minnesota turned the puck over in its zone, Healey fired the puck toward the net from the left boards, and her rising shot banked off a Minnesota player to get past Rooney.

Minnesota got a pair of power-play opportunities in the third period and generated several good scoring chances, but it could not get one past Frankel.

