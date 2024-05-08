DULUTH — Michael Carbo Jr., who was convicted in the long-unsolved murder case of a Chisholm woman, will get another chance to plead his case, the Minnesota Supreme Court said Wednesday.

Carbo was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in 2022 in St. Louis County Court, closing a cold-case from 1986 that had never, before Carbo, had a serious suspect. He was sentenced to life in prison, with a chance for parole in 17 years in the death of Nancy Daugherty, a 38-year-old mother of 2.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the district court made an error in not allowing Carbo an alternate perpetrator defense, even though there was evidence to connect another man to the crime.

"The error was not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt," the court ruled.

Daugherty was found dead in her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986. Carbo was 18 at the time and lived less than a mile away in the small Iron Range town. He only became a suspect decades after her death with the mix of advancements in DNA testing and an unknown relative who posted to a genealogy website.

The case will be sent back to district court.

Both the prosecution and the defense placed Carbo at the scene of the crime during the trial. His DNA was found on her body, his fingerprint on the lid of her toilet. His attorney, JD Schmid, did not deny that Carbo had consensual sex with Daugherty. But it was someone driving a dark green truck who killed her, Schmid said during the trial.

Carbo is currently in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City, Minn.