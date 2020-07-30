DULUTH – A 52-year-old Chisholm man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday for the killing of a woman in the northeastern Minnesota town that's remained a mystery for 34 years.

Chisholm Police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday arrested Michael Carbo Jr., who was identified as a suspect using public genealogy databases to find a DNA match to evidence collected from the bed where 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty was sexually assaulted and strangled in 1986.

Carbo lived less than a mile away from Daugherty at the time of her death and attended school with her children, according to the criminal complaint filed in St. Louis County. He was 18 years old at the time.

"We are gratified to be able to provide some answers to this family and this community after all of these years," Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said Wednesday. "We are grateful as well to the BCA and so many assisting law enforcement agencies that continued to work this case over more than three decades."

Just after midnight on July 16, 1986, Daugherty's boyfriend dropped her off at her Chisholm house, charges said. Daugherty was supposed to move to the Twin Cities for EMT schooling the next morning, but her boyfriend was unable to make contact with her and eventually called the police.

FILE-Nancy Daugherty

Officers found Daugherty nude in bed with a pillow covering her face. Charges said police found male DNA samples from bodily fluids and Daugherty's fingernail.

"This is the first case in Minnesota that has been solved, or where an arrest has been made using this technology," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said at a news conference Wednesday.

Gina Haggard, Daugherty's daughter, stood solemnly beside officials Wednesday night as they announced the potential breakthrough in the case, which she has hoped for years might bring closure to her family.

"Everyone that knew her will say the same: She was happy, loved to take care of people and loved her family until 1986, when she was taken from us," Haggard said in a statement that Manner read aloud Wednesday. "There are no words to describe the terrible holes that were left in so many lives, including my own."

Carbo is being held in St. Louis County Jail on $1 million bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6.