The "right hand man" to Feeding Our Future leader Aimee Bock said the nonprofit was "booming" during the pandemic from so many people like him knowingly flocking to participate in the massive fraud scheme, taking kickbacks from one another to "get rich" on money meant to feed kids in need.

Hadith Ahmed, a Feeding Our Future employee among the first to plead guilty in the fraud case in October 2022, testified Wednesday that he accepted kickbacks — including from some of the seven defendants on trial — to approve fake invoices and inflated meal count forms, bringing in millions of dollars in federal reimbursements.

"It was crazy. It was booming," Ahmed said. "Everyone wanted to get involved with Feeding Our Future."

Feeding Our Future, a St. Anthony nonprofit, was a "sponsor," meaning it administered paperwork for hundreds of meal distribution sites, including some of the sites run by the seven defendants. But the nonprofit quickly became known as a bank where people could make easy money, Ahmed said.

Ahmed testified that he saw people connected to the food sites bragging on social media about the millions of dollars they were getting, buying fancy cars and houses.

"There was money everywhere," he said. "Feeding Our Future was the place to go."

The six men and one woman on trial have ties to a Shakopee restaurant, Empire Cuisine & Market, which was sponsored by Feeding Our Future and a St. Paul nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition. Defendants Said Shafii Farah, Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff and Hayat Mohamed Nur have been charged with wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes.

Ahmed, who had joined Feeding Our Future in fall 2020, was initially in charge of monitoring food distribution sites to ensure they were following the federal rules. He said he quickly noticed that people who had no experience working with children were applying to participate in the meal programs, including truck drivers and grocery store owners.

He said there were no checks or balances at Feeding Our Future because employees like him weren't checking if newly created food sites were actually operating by the rules. Instead, he said, they were all accepting kickbacks from the food sites to look the other way.

"People were submitting whatever they wanted," he said. "We were not visiting sites ... we were all taking kickbacks at that time."

Ahmed and Abdikerm Eidleh, a friend and Feeding Our Future employee, wanted to get in on the millions of dollars funneling into Feeding Our Future, so he said they set up a business in fall 2020 called Southwest Metro Youth and leased a small office in Eden Prairie to make it look legitimate. But it was just to participate in the fraud scheme, Ahmed said.

"I wanted to get rich," Ahmed said.

Eidleh has also been charged in the scheme but has fled to Somalia.

At first, they gave out about 150 hot meals, but that was hard to do, he said, so they switched to give out groceries. Bank records showed the two bought groceries from Sam's Club, but not anywhere close to the amount of food that they were claiming to dole out, Ahmed testified. The site quickly grew to claim it was distributing 2,500 meals a day in early 2021 and bringing in nearly $200,000 a month as a result.

No site supervisors from Feeding Our Future visited to see if food was actually given out because he was Bock's "right hand man," meaning that he often dealt with other food sites directly so she could concentrate on the lawsuit Feeding Our Future had filed against the Minnesota Department of Education. The department administers the meal programs and had delayed processing meal site applications. The agency had become suspicious about the "inexplicable growth" of Feeding Our Future in 2020.

Bock has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Eidleh also created two companies to vendors for Southwest Metro Youth, but they were shell companies to divert money from the scheme and make it look like they were buying food, Ahmed testified, adding that no food was ever provided by the vending companies.

Hadith Yusuf Ahmed walks out of the Diana E. Murphy U.S. Courthouse after his hearing Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 in Minneapolis. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com

Ahmed also started his own consulting company to conceal kickbacks he was receiving from other food sites to get the "VIP treatment," he testified, making sure site supervisors steered clear of their sites and their claims got approved quickly. For instance, Jacobs showed the jury a check for $127,000 for "consulting" from another defendant .

Ahmed said it was one of the many kickbacks he got. He said he received $1 million from the scheme because he was Bock's "right hand man," and could help sites get paid quickly.

He added it was "easy money." He described how Bock once handed him a plastic bag of $5,000 in cash from another Feeding Our Future employee.

He said he met with Abdiaziz Farah, who was spreading a rumor that Feeding Our Future wasn't paying people on time. Shariff was trying to transfer a Bloomington mosque site to Feeding Our Future from Partners in Nutrition. Feeding Our Future had a "grudge" against Partners in Nutrition, where Bock used to work, and wanted to sign up more food sites at mosques because they had high traffic, which would mean higher reimbursement amounts.

"You can exaggerate the number," Ahmed said. "No one can tell the difference."

He said Empire gave him a $10,000 check for "consulting" to make sure the transfer went smoothly. He also got a $12,000 from Said Farah while Said Farah's vending company gave him a $62,000 check for "consulting" — both of which were kickbacks for helping them transfer sites to Feeding Our Future, he said.

Ahmed's testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.



