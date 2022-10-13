The first wave of guilty pleas in the massive Feeding Our Future child nutrition program fraud conspiracy case are underway Thursday in federal court in Minneapolis.

Bekam Merdassa and Hanna Marakegn, both 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. It was the first court appearances for the two since they were charged last month. A third defendant, Hadith Ahmed, is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m.

Marakegn, who owned Brava Café in Minneapolis, admitted Thursday to receiving $7.1 million in federal child nutrition program money while under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future and after falsely claiming to have served millions of meals to needy children during the pandemic.

"In reality, you had neither the ability to prepare or serve that many meals a day nor that many children who you could actually feed," Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said during Marakegn's plea hearing.

"Yes," Marakegn replied.

According to charges, Marakegn falsely claimed at times that her restaurant was serving breakfast and lunch to more than 4,000 children daily, seven days a week. Prosecutors claim she obtained fabricated invoices to document the purchase of food and paid $150,000 in kickbacks to an unnamed Feeding Our Future employee in exchange for sponsorship.

In court on Thursday, Marakegn told U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel that Feeding Our Future terminated Brava Café's contract and stopped submitting its claims for reimbursement to the state once Marakegn refused to pay additional kickbacks.

The charges all three defendants are pleading guilty to on Thursday carry mandatory sentences of five years in federal prison. Marakegn's plea agreement calculates her expected sentence to be between 37 and 46 months in prison. She must also forfeit a Medina property that federal prosecutors tied to the fraud scheme.

Marakegn and her attorney declined to comment as they exited Brasel's courtroom.

Brasel said Thursday that she would schedule sentencing for the defendants at a later date.

During his plea hearing, Merdassa admitted to using his Youth Inventors Lab as a "shell company" to receive federal child nutrition program money for meals the company did not actually serve to needy children during the pandemic.

Merdassa said that his company, under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future, falsely claimed to have served 1.3 million meals to children and submitted fake invoices in exchange for fraudulent reimbursements.

Merdassa would most likely be sentenced to between 24 and 30 months based on his calculated sentencing guidelines. Like Marakegn, he was allowed to remain free after pleading guilty on Thursday. Both Merdassa and attorney Joseph Dixon declined to comment after the hearing.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was among those in attendance during Merdassa's morning hearing.

Unlike the vast majority of the 49 people charged so far in the $250 million fraud case, the three who are appearing before Brasel Thursday were charged via felony information – a process through which defendants agree to forgo grand jury proceedings, often signaling an imminent guilty plea.

All three have been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charges against Merdassa and Marakegn name them as leaders of meal sites that brought in millions of dollars in allegedly fraudulent federal child nutrition program money while being sponsored by the nonprofit organization Feeding Our Future.

According to charges, Merdassa and two co-conspirators received more than $3 million between December 2020 and June 2021.

Prosecutors say that Youth Inventors Lab only served a fraction of the 1.3 million meals claimed, and did not receive any food from S & S Catering as its leaders claimed. S & S Catering is also implicated in the criminal case and the people identified as Merdassa's co-conspirators – Abdul Ali and Yusuf Ali – have pleaded not guilty to charges filed against them in a separate indictment.

The charges against Ahmed do not detail his involvement in the scheme. Prosecutors are seeking to forfeit more than $338,000 in money seized between two bank accounts in his name.

Luger has described the indictments and three felony information charges filed last month as the first wave in an ongoing probe expected to yield additional charges.