Josh Staumont, one of the free agent relievers the Twins signed during the offseason, is lined up to pitch in his first major league game in 11 months.

The Twins called up Staumont after they optioned Jorge Alcala to Class AAA on Wednesday in search of a fresh bullpen arm. Alcala threw 48 pitches in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners, yielding four hits and four runs in two innings.

Staumont, a 30-year-old righty, made eight relief appearances for the St. Paul Saints. He allowed nine hits and five runs in 10⅔ innings with 16 strikeouts and three walks. His fastball velocity bounced between 92 and 97 mph last week, and he's generating swings and misses with his slider.

The Twins signed Staumont to a one-year, $950,000 contract in December. He had stretches as a dominant reliever with the Kansas City Royals, particularly in 2020 and 2021, and the Twins were hopeful he could regain his best form after he underwent surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.

Staumont started the season on the injured list after he strained his left calf at the end of spring training. The Twins kept him in the minor leagues after a rehab assignment, and he's pitched multiple innings in three outings.