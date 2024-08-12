The Vikings have only a handful of practices, including two joint sessions with the Browns in Cleveland this week, and two more preseason games left before picking an initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
Vikings’ 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out after first preseason game?
Aug. 27 is the deadline for the Vikings to select an initial roster for the 2024 regular season.
The clock is ticking on position battles from receiver to the retooled defensive line and secondary. The official deadline for all teams to pick 53-man rosters is 3 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Here’s our first projection picking from their current 90-man roster.
Quarterbacks (3)
Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, Nick Mullens
Released: Jaren Hall
Will McCarthy be the No. 2? Or the No. 3? The Vikings could keep Mullens, the 29-year-old journeyman, as a shield to keep McCarthy off the field if they’re that committed to the rookie’s redshirt year. At this point, his decisionmaking in camp (and even his well-reviewed preseason debut) has been uneven. The projection here is they keep Mullens. O’Connell and coaches have preached a methodical plan for McCarthy.
Running backs (4)
Aaron Jones, C.J. Ham, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu
Released: Myles Gaskin, DeWayne McBride
Jones is the unquestioned leader and Chandler the No. 2 option. Nwangwu looked like he was shot out of a cannon during his 48-yard touchdown run against the Raiders, but it’s the nuances of the position that have held him back. Interestingly enough, Nwangwu, a dynamic kick returner, didn’t play special teams during the Vikings’ first game with the new kickoff format. If Nwangwu isn’t going to return kicks, perhaps they move on from him and keep Gaskin or acquire someone else. During Saturday’s opening kickoff, the Vikings had receiver Jalen Nailor and Gaskin back to return.
Wide receivers (5)
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson
Released: Trent Sherfield Sr., Thayer Thomas, N’Keal Harry, Ty James, Lucky Jackson, Malik Knowles, Jeshaun Jones
The Vikings aren’t deep at receiver, but there aren’t many (if any) duos better than Jefferson and Addison. Nailor, the 2022 sixth-round pick, is off to a good start this month and will have a role in the offense. Powell is mostly a slot-only option, but he’s a reliable veteran and punt returner, too. The last spot here appears up between Jackson and Sherfield, who were the first receivers to play Saturday after the top four. Jackson made a strong case with four catches for 100 yards, including the 45-yard touchdown from McCarthy.
Tight ends (4)
Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Robert Tonyan, Nick Muse
Injured list: T.J. Hockenson
Released: Trey Knox, Sammis Reyes
Mundt and Oliver will lead the way until Hockenson returns. New addition Tonyan, the ex-Packers and Bears tight end, is a strong receiving threat, but he’s 30 years old and suffering back spasms that have kept him from practicing recently.
Offensive linemen (9)
LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Blake Brandel, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O’Neill, RT/LT David Quessenberry, C/G Dan Feeney, G Dalton Risner, RT/LT Walter Rouse
Released: G/T Spencer Rolland, G/T Doug Nester, C/G Michael Jurgens, C/G Henry Byrd, G Tyrese Robinson, G Jeremy Flax
The starting O-line has been set since May, when Brandel replaced Risner at left guard. Quessenberry returns as the swing tackle, but Rouse has been impressive for a late-round pick. Feeney is expected to make the roster as a versatile backup, but keep an eye on Jurgens, the seventh-round center.
Interior D-line and edge rushers (10)
OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Dallas Turner, NT Harrison Phillips, DT Jonathan Bullard, DT Jerry Tillery, DT Jonah Williams, OLB Patrick Jones II, OLB Jihad Ward, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
Released: OLB Gabriel Murphy, DT Jaquelin Roy, OLB Andre Carter II, OLB Bo Richter, OLB Owen Porter, DT James Lynch, NT Taki Taimani, DT Jalen Redmond, NT Tyler Manoa
Versatility is the theme here as I have the Vikings keeping defenders capable of playing multiple spots, like Jones and Ward, over young developmental projects like Roy and Murphy. They could always stick on the practice squad. But this projection leans on immediate impact over potential, which they still have in rookies like Turner, a first-round pick, and Rodriguez, a seventh-round pick.
Inside linebackers (4)
Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Brian Asamoah II, Kamu Grugier-Hill
Released: Jabril Cox, Dallas Gant
Cashman has stepped in to replace Jordan Hicks, the veteran who left in March free agency. He’ll start next to Pace. Grugier-Hill, the 30-year-old newcomer, will provide veteran depth while Asamoah develops.
Defensive backs (11)
S Josh Metellus, S Camryn Bynum, S Harrison Smith, S Theo Jackson, S Bobby McCain, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Shaq Griffin, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Akayleb Evans, CB/S Jay Ward, CB NaJee Thompson
Injured reserve: CB Mekhi Blackmon (ACL)
Traded: CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Released: S Lewis Cine, CB Duke Shelley, CB Jaylin Williams, CB Dwight McGlothern, CB A.J. Green III, CB Jacobi Francis
The Vikings moved on from Booth, the 2022 second-round pick. Cine, that year’s first-round pick, could soon follow him out the door. Two 30-year-old newcomers in McCain and Moreau jumped ahead of both in the pecking order.
The Vikings remain thin at corner with the death of fourth-round rookie Khyree Jackson and Blackmon’s season-ending knee injury. More reinforcements, like veteran free-agent Stephon Gilmore, could be coming as other cornerbacks are released around the league. The health of Griffin, the 29-year-old free agent, is key. He’s appeared in at least 12 games through six of seven NFL seasons. But he missed multiple weeks of camp due to a hamstring strain. Thompson, the second-year special teams standout, has been out after a knee injury but is aiming to return this month.
Specialists (3)
K Will Reichard, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola
Released: P Seth Vernon
Reichard, the sixth-round pick out of Alabama, won a brief camp competition. The projection here is they stick with Wright, the third-year punter, as a more experienced holder for Reichard.
