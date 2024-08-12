Vikings

Vikings’ 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out after first preseason game?

Aug. 27 is the deadline for the Vikings to select an initial roster for the 2024 regular season.

By Andrew Krammer

Star Tribune

August 12, 2024 at 11:05AM
Where does running back Kene Nwangwu fit in the Vikings roster with the NFL's new kickoff rules? (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune)

The Vikings have only a handful of practices, including two joint sessions with the Browns in Cleveland this week, and two more preseason games left before picking an initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

The clock is ticking on position battles from receiver to the retooled defensive line and secondary. The official deadline for all teams to pick 53-man rosters is 3 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Here’s our first projection picking from their current 90-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, Nick Mullens

Released: Jaren Hall

Will McCarthy be the No. 2? Or the No. 3? The Vikings could keep Mullens, the 29-year-old journeyman, as a shield to keep McCarthy off the field if they’re that committed to the rookie’s redshirt year. At this point, his decisionmaking in camp (and even his well-reviewed preseason debut) has been uneven. The projection here is they keep Mullens. O’Connell and coaches have preached a methodical plan for McCarthy.

Running backs (4)

Aaron Jones, C.J. Ham, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu

Released: Myles Gaskin, DeWayne McBride

Jones is the unquestioned leader and Chandler the No. 2 option. Nwangwu looked like he was shot out of a cannon during his 48-yard touchdown run against the Raiders, but it’s the nuances of the position that have held him back. Interestingly enough, Nwangwu, a dynamic kick returner, didn’t play special teams during the Vikings’ first game with the new kickoff format. If Nwangwu isn’t going to return kicks, perhaps they move on from him and keep Gaskin or acquire someone else. During Saturday’s opening kickoff, the Vikings had receiver Jalen Nailor and Gaskin back to return.

Wide receivers (5)

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson

Released: Trent Sherfield Sr., Thayer Thomas, N’Keal Harry, Ty James, Lucky Jackson, Malik Knowles, Jeshaun Jones

Related Coverage

Vikings

Five extra points: Vikings’ other first-round pick makes an impression vs. Raiders

Vikings

What we learned from the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason win over the Raiders

Vikings

Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders solidifies need for cornerback depth

The Vikings aren’t deep at receiver, but there aren’t many (if any) duos better than Jefferson and Addison. Nailor, the 2022 sixth-round pick, is off to a good start this month and will have a role in the offense. Powell is mostly a slot-only option, but he’s a reliable veteran and punt returner, too. The last spot here appears up between Jackson and Sherfield, who were the first receivers to play Saturday after the top four. Jackson made a strong case with four catches for 100 yards, including the 45-yard touchdown from McCarthy.

Tight ends (4)

Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Robert Tonyan, Nick Muse

Injured list: T.J. Hockenson

Released: Trey Knox, Sammis Reyes

Mundt and Oliver will lead the way until Hockenson returns. New addition Tonyan, the ex-Packers and Bears tight end, is a strong receiving threat, but he’s 30 years old and suffering back spasms that have kept him from practicing recently.

Offensive linemen (9)

LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Blake Brandel, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O’Neill, RT/LT David Quessenberry, C/G Dan Feeney, G Dalton Risner, RT/LT Walter Rouse

Released: G/T Spencer Rolland, G/T Doug Nester, C/G Michael Jurgens, C/G Henry Byrd, G Tyrese Robinson, G Jeremy Flax

The starting O-line has been set since May, when Brandel replaced Risner at left guard. Quessenberry returns as the swing tackle, but Rouse has been impressive for a late-round pick. Feeney is expected to make the roster as a versatile backup, but keep an eye on Jurgens, the seventh-round center.

Interior D-line and edge rushers (10)

OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Dallas Turner, NT Harrison Phillips, DT Jonathan Bullard, DT Jerry Tillery, DT Jonah Williams, OLB Patrick Jones II, OLB Jihad Ward, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez

Released: OLB Gabriel Murphy, DT Jaquelin Roy, OLB Andre Carter II, OLB Bo Richter, OLB Owen Porter, DT James Lynch, NT Taki Taimani, DT Jalen Redmond, NT Tyler Manoa

Versatility is the theme here as I have the Vikings keeping defenders capable of playing multiple spots, like Jones and Ward, over young developmental projects like Roy and Murphy. They could always stick on the practice squad. But this projection leans on immediate impact over potential, which they still have in rookies like Turner, a first-round pick, and Rodriguez, a seventh-round pick.

Inside linebackers (4)

Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Brian Asamoah II, Kamu Grugier-Hill

Released: Jabril Cox, Dallas Gant

Cashman has stepped in to replace Jordan Hicks, the veteran who left in March free agency. He’ll start next to Pace. Grugier-Hill, the 30-year-old newcomer, will provide veteran depth while Asamoah develops.

Defensive backs (11)

S Josh Metellus, S Camryn Bynum, S Harrison Smith, S Theo Jackson, S Bobby McCain, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Shaq Griffin, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Akayleb Evans, CB/S Jay Ward, CB NaJee Thompson

Injured reserve: CB Mekhi Blackmon (ACL)

Traded: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Released: S Lewis Cine, CB Duke Shelley, CB Jaylin Williams, CB Dwight McGlothern, CB A.J. Green III, CB Jacobi Francis

The Vikings moved on from Booth, the 2022 second-round pick. Cine, that year’s first-round pick, could soon follow him out the door. Two 30-year-old newcomers in McCain and Moreau jumped ahead of both in the pecking order.

The Vikings remain thin at corner with the death of fourth-round rookie Khyree Jackson and Blackmon’s season-ending knee injury. More reinforcements, like veteran free-agent Stephon Gilmore, could be coming as other cornerbacks are released around the league. The health of Griffin, the 29-year-old free agent, is key. He’s appeared in at least 12 games through six of seven NFL seasons. But he missed multiple weeks of camp due to a hamstring strain. Thompson, the second-year special teams standout, has been out after a knee injury but is aiming to return this month.

Specialists (3)

K Will Reichard, P Ryan Wright, LS Andrew DePaola

Released: P Seth Vernon

Reichard, the sixth-round pick out of Alabama, won a brief camp competition. The projection here is they stick with Wright, the third-year punter, as a more experienced holder for Reichard.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Vikings’ 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out after first preseason game?

Aug. 27 is the deadline for the Vikings to select an initial roster for the 2024 regular season.

Vikings

Five extra points: Vikings’ other first-round pick makes an impression vs. Raiders

Vikings

What we learned from the Vikings’ 24-23 preseason win over the Raiders