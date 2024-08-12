Vikings’ 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out after first preseason game?

Jones is the unquestioned leader and Chandler the No. 2 option. Nwangwu looked like he was shot out of a cannon during his 48-yard touchdown run against the Raiders, but it’s the nuances of the position that have held him back. Interestingly enough, Nwangwu, a dynamic kick returner, didn’t play special teams during the Vikings’ first game with the new kickoff format. If Nwangwu isn’t going to return kicks, perhaps they move on from him and keep Gaskin or acquire someone else. During Saturday’s opening kickoff, the Vikings had receiver Jalen Nailor and Gaskin back to return.