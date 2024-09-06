Vikings-Giants preview and prediction: Matchups to watch and who will win

Offensive line in for a test: When Garrett Bradbury added weight this offseason through a new diet, it surely was not lost on the center that his first matchup would be against Dexter Lawrence, the 340-pound nose tackle who had four quarterback hits and a tackle for loss in the playoff game two years ago. The Giants still have Kayvon Thibodeaux, and they added edge rusher Brian Burns, who went to two Pro Bowls and posted 46 sacks in his first five seasons with the Panthers. Christian Darrisaw faced Burns in college, and again in his first NFL start in Carolina three years ago; they’ll match up again as the Vikings try to protect Darnold. When the Titans came to Minnesota for joint practices two years ago, their defensive front had two disruptive days against the Vikings’ offensive line; Bowen will likely bring a variety of pressure packages with him from Tennessee, adding to the challenge the Vikings face against the Giants’ front.