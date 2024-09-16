Five extra points: Vikings backups, Brian Flores, C.J. Ham bamboozle 49ers in upset win

Sam Darnold’s best throw was a bullet over the middle that zipped past linebacker Fred Warner to Jefferson for a 16-yard gain on third-and-13 with 18 seconds left in the first half. “We understood that Fred was going to buzz out a little bit to leave a little space for that throw,” Jefferson said. “Sam put in on my outside shoulder.” The throw came three passes after Warner’s interception jump-started the 49ers, and seconds before the Vikings closed the half with a field goal. It was Jefferson’s only target on seven third downs he played. Six were called passes. Darnold converted two of them with runs of 16 and 18 yards but also threw incomplete twice and was sacked.